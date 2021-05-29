A fatal DUI crash kills 68-year-old John Crouch on Pacific Coast Highway (Huntington Beach, CA)

On Thursday, 68-year-old John Crouch, a Huntington Beach man, lost his life following a DUI crash on Pacific Coast Highway.

The deadly two-vehicle crash took place at around 1:35 p.m. at the intersection of 1st Street. Crouch was riding his bicycle when an eastbound silver Toyota Yaris hit him. Officers mentioned that the driver failed to yield to a traffic signal while crossing Pacific Coast Highway.

On arrival, officers found Crouch unresponsive and rushed him to a hospital, where he was later declared deceased. The involved driver, a 23-year-old man from Bloomington, remained at the scene and cooperated with the authorities. Officers took the driver in custody on suspicion of DUI.

An investigation is continuing.

