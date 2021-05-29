A fatal DUI crash kills 68-year-old John Crouch on Pacific Coast Highway (Huntington Beach, CA)
On Thursday, 68-year-old John Crouch, a Huntington Beach man, lost his life following a DUI crash on Pacific Coast Highway.
The deadly two-vehicle crash took place at around 1:35 p.m. at the intersection of 1st Street. Crouch was riding his bicycle when an eastbound silver Toyota Yaris hit him. Officers mentioned that the driver failed to yield to a traffic signal while crossing Pacific Coast Highway.
On arrival, officers found Crouch unresponsive and rushed him to a hospital, where he was later declared deceased. The involved driver, a 23-year-old man from Bloomington, remained at the scene and cooperated with the authorities. Officers took the driver in custody on suspicion of DUI.
An investigation is continuing.
May 29, 2021
Discover more California Accident News and search your local city at Nationwide Report. For legal queries or representation, we recommend talking to Valiant Advocates who work with leading wrongful death attorneys in the California region.