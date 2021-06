From his nominator: “Noel Beboso has been awarded our facility’s Customer Service Award five years in a row – a testament to his excellent nursing skills, team player mentality, and compassionate bedside demeanor. He has a way of making people feel comfortable and special when he is around. His fingerprints are on so many things at our facility. Mr. Beboso has helped approve new policies, educated other units on new innovations, and been the champion for multiple new initiatives. He is a leader and role model in our unit and is the clinical example many want to duplicate.”