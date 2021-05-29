Cancel
Boston College basketball receiving official visit from 2022 PF Perry Smith

Cover picture for the articleEarl Grant has locked in his first official visit from a class of 2022 recruit as Boston College basketball's head coach. Three-star Greenville (S.C.) Legacy Charter power forward Perry Smith is slated to take an official visit to Boston College at some point during the summer, Eagle Insider confirmed Thursday night with a source familiar with Smith's recruitment. The news was first reported by HoopSeen's Justin Byerly.

