Suppressing voters is bad business, by Marcia King
Once upon a time, New Hampshire had numerous thriving businesses. For various reasons, many have left or made the difficult decision to close. More recently, New Hampshire faces legislation that not only aims to make it more difficult for residents to vote but also, along with many other states (Georgia, Iowa, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Texas) claims election fraud. Such laws would, in effect, suppress your vote and mine.www.sentinelsource.com