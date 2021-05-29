Suppressing voters is bad business, by Marcia King

Julie Peterson’s response to my letter was well researched. Ms. Peterson said she read all of the recent voting laws, (quite a task with 400 laws in legislatures) and found no racism. I agree, there is little comparable to the “Jim Crow” south in these laws. In many ways, these are worse. The Jim Crow laws were blatantly racist. The new laws are presented as “protecting the vote” when there was NO significant voter fraud found in the 2020 election. If there was really voter fraud, more than 1 of the 60-plus court actions brought by Republicans would have proved it. So, there was no provable fraud.