‘Skull: The Mask’ review: move over Jason, there’s a new slasher anti-hero on the scene

By Dan Stubbs
NME
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSsssssmokin’! No, wait: that’s the wrong The Mask. But while Skull: The Mask has zero to do with the zany green-face guy, the idea is similar: Jim Carrey’s Stanley Ipkiss transformed into an even-more-OTT version of Jim Carrey when he put a wooden Viking mask on; here, the wearer of the ‘Mask of Anhangá’ turns into a near-immortal killer with a rampant appetite for human hearts. And we spam the film with hearts in return, because properly great horror movie villains are rare things, but with its wiggly tendrils and Alien facehugger tactics, the parasitic skull demon Anhangá has the makings of a movie monster hall of famer.

