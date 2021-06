I learned my freshman year in Seminary, 1978, of three annual events that I could not miss. First was the Anniversary of the Atlanta Gospel Movement at the Grace Covenant Baptist Church. It was gospel music as I had not experienced it. Among their annual guests was the Cathedral of Faith COGIC ‘Showers of Blessings Choir’. The first time I heard them sing, this choir had me pinned to my seat. They sang from the prophet Hosea in the tune of Beethoven’s 5th Symphony— “If my people, would just humble themselves, humble themselves and turn, from their wicked ways, then will I hear from heaven!” When you experience Church at this level there will always be a longing for… The Gospel… Movement!