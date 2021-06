The 2021 offseason was already expected to be an active one for the Boston Celtics, but many were under the impression that it would take some time for things to get rolling. To much surprise, less than 24-hours after their gentleman’s sweep series loss to the Brooklyn Nets it was announced that General Manager and President of Basketball Operations, Danny Ainge, was stepping down from his duties, and Head Coach Brad Stevens would drop the clipboard and take on Ainge’s vacated latter role.