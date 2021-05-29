SF Giants prospects rundown 5/28: Carson Ragsdale strikes out a dozen

One offseason acquisition struck out a dozen in a dominant start while two of the three SF Giants minor-league affiliates pulled out victories. Make sure to revisit our daily SF Giants prospect rundowns to keep up with each of their minor-league affiliates. If you do not feel well acclimated to the prospects throughout the farm system, you might want to revisit our prospect week articles that detailed the system from the top prospects to lower-level fringes. If you’re just interested in the biggest names, then the preseason SF Giants top 31 prospects list is the one-stop-shop for you.