Toni Kroos and Germany will be advancing to the Round of 16 after drawing 2-2 with Hungary on Wednesday night in Munich. The Germans got off to a worrisome start as they trailed 1-0 just after the ten minute mark off a great, long cross was headed in by Adam Szalai. Kroos played off of Hungary’s Roland Sallai, which allowed him to send in the cross. A Hungary win would send the Germans home if the result would stand.