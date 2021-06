Chris Hemsworth shares a new image from the filming of Thor: Love and Thunder of him in the company of Chris Pratt. As the Marvel Cinematic Universe expanded, characters from different franchises began to interact. This was especially true at the end of the infinity saga when all the heroes of the MCU came together to fight Thanos. These teams have provided excellent matches between established characters, and the comic partnership between Thor and the Guardians of the Galaxy was a huge hit on Avengers: Infinity War, something that seems to be repeated in Thor: Love and Thunder.