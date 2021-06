When Denny Gilliam heard from his agency, in April of last year, that New York City was facing urgent nursing staff shortages during a torrent of rising COVID-19 cases, he felt compelled to serve. The former Army and Air Force vet had watched the Berlin Wall fall from the front lines of Germany, and now—as a longtime acute-care travel nurse—decided to heed the call once again. Within days, the healthy 53-year-old left his family in Pelham, Tennessee, and ventured north. From a city in desperate need, he sent recordings of applause echoing from the rooftops. He felt "more alive than ever," Denny told his wife, Amanda.