I Got Married For The First Time At 51, & This Is What I Learned About Myself

Treva Brandon Scharf’s wedding to husband Robby Scharf was a special one. Perhaps to an unknowing bystander, it would’ve appeared to be like any other beautifully planned formal affair, and in a lot of ways it was. The venue was a luxurious golf course in Toluca Lake, California, where a traditional chuppah was installed for the ceremony. The bride walked down the aisle in a vintage Bob Mackie gown to a saxophone playing a soulful rendition of the classic “Wedding March.” However, what likely made the event feel particularly memorable was that it marked the first marriage for the bride and groom, who were 51 and 57, respectively, at the time. “Guests were in such disbelief that these two people who had never been married were able to pull it off,” recalls Scharf of the day, which took place almost exactly seven years ago to the day. “There was so much love and a lot of pinching yourself going on. I was really present for that.”