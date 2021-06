The BMW X3 and its coupe-like sibling, the X4, will soon be receiving a facelift. These SUVs are hot sellers for the German marque so it's been little surprise that leaked photos of the X3 have shown that BMW hasn't messed too much with a winning formula. Coinciding with the updated X3 and X4 will be the reveal of the high-performance X3 M and X4 M. The X3 M has already been spied earlier this year and now BMW has teased these SUV twins in a new Instagram video. A few screenshots from the video give us another look at some of the design details.