How To Build A Simple Raspberry Pi Pico Robot

Makers have been eager to integrate the Raspberry Pi RP2040 chip into boards of their own since the Pico was first revealed. The recent release of the RP2040 for general sale is going to fuel further maker projects, and we cannot wait to see what is on the horizon. One of the first examples from the maker community that we covered was the RP2040 Stamp, created by Solder Party's Arturo182. Today we're excited to share a few new accessories developed just for the RP2040 Stamp module.