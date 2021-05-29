KUWTK: Kourtney Kardashian tried to catch Kendall Jenner in a lie ‘I love the Hermes plates’ … but it hilariously backfired!

“I love Lisa with all my heart so this is the least that I can do for my beautiful friend to help her heal,” said Kris. Lisa recently renovated her Southern California home, but has no budget left for the long-neglected yard. Kris says that Lisa is like an aunt to her kids and hopes this renovation will help her start a new chapter. Kris, Kim and Kendall will recruit Drew and Jonathan to help turn the dilapidated outdoor space into a spa-like oasis for Lisa’s entire family to enjoy. To start the demo, Kendall will hop on the excavator and Kris will use a jackhammer to tear up the old patio. When the overhaul is complete, Lisa’s front yard will feature a stunning stone walkway lined with mature olive trees and her back yard will include a top-of-the-line outdoor kitchen, sitting area with a fireplace and large pool surrounded by lounging furniture.