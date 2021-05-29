KUWTK: Kourtney Kardashian tried to catch Kendall Jenner in a lie ‘I love the Hermes plates’ … but it hilariously backfired!
Not everyone is going to like every gift that you buy, as Kourtney Kardashian found out during Thursday (May 27) night's all-new episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, when Kourtney was told that the luxurious, and expensive Hermes china, that she had individually picked out with "thought and care" then bought for her younger sister's, Kendal Jenner, birthdays, were being returned to the store.