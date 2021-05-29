AG CORNER: 2021 Payne County Extension Pasture Tour

Whether you are a veteran canner or brand new to home food preservation, get ready for this canning season by checking your equipment and supplies. Proper equipment in good condition is required for safe, high quality home canned food. A pressure canner is essential for canning low-acid vegetables, meats, fish, and poultry. Two basic types are available. One has a dial gauge to indicate the pressure inside the canner; the other has a metal weighted gauge. Dial gauges must be tested for accuracy before each canning season. Additionally, check the rubber gasket if your canner has one; it should be flexible and soft, not brittle, sticky or cracked. Also, make sure any small pipes or vent ports with openings are clean and open all the way through. For information on inspecting your pressure canner including dial gauge testing contact Tonya Short at Purdue Extension Knox County, 812-882-3509 or short43@purdue.edu.