Payne County, OK

AG CORNER: 2021 Payne County Extension Pasture Tour

By Payne County Extension
Stillwater News-Press
 16 days ago

The 2021 Payne County Extension Pasture Tour will be held on Thursday, June 10 from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. The stops will include OSU Research Range, Western Skies, and the Cimarron Valley Research Station-Perkins. Breakfast and lunch will be provided. You must RSVP by Friday, June 7th to the...

www.stwnewspress.com
Payne County, OK
Government
Local
Oklahoma Government
County
Payne County, OK
State
Montana State
State
Oklahoma State
Person
Keith Reed
#Pain Relief#Pasture#Pain Management#Dairy Cattle#Dairy Cows#Department Of Agriculture#Ag#Osu Research Range#Aabp#Nsaid#Fcs#Equipment And Facilities#Extension Corner#Beef Cattle Producers#Horticulture#Production Agriculture#Horned Cattle#Horses#Beef Producers#Dehorning Practices
News Break
Politics
Related
Politicsfordcountyrecord.com

White County Extension Calendar

June 10 — Shooting Sports Meeting 6:30 p.m., Camp Buffalo Boy Scout Camp. June 12 — 4-H Rabbit Club, 7 p.m., 4-H Building, Reynold. June 14 — Junior Leader Indiana Beach/Madam Carroll Day. June 15 — Coding Club 4:30 pm., 4-H Reynolds Building. June 15 — 4-H Dog Club, 6:30...
Knox County, INVincennes Sun Commercial

Knox County Purdue Extension

Whether you are a veteran canner or brand new to home food preservation, get ready for this canning season by checking your equipment and supplies. Proper equipment in good condition is required for safe, high quality home canned food. A pressure canner is essential for canning low-acid vegetables, meats, fish, and poultry. Two basic types are available. One has a dial gauge to indicate the pressure inside the canner; the other has a metal weighted gauge. Dial gauges must be tested for accuracy before each canning season. Additionally, check the rubber gasket if your canner has one; it should be flexible and soft, not brittle, sticky or cracked. Also, make sure any small pipes or vent ports with openings are clean and open all the way through. For information on inspecting your pressure canner including dial gauge testing contact Tonya Short at Purdue Extension Knox County, 812-882-3509 or short43@purdue.edu.
Guthrie County, IAswiowanewssource.com

Guthrie County Extension Notes

Do you know of any youth grades kindergarten to third or fourth to sixth that would be interested in a summer day camp? Guthrie County Extension is offering several youth day camps this summer, starting with Life is Good…Kayaking on June 16 at Springbrook Park. For more information and additional dates visit the Guthrie County Extension website. All youth who wish to attend must register online and bring their own sack lunch.
Jefferson County, WIDaily Jefferson County Union

Jefferson County Farm Bureau names Ag in Classroom essay contest winner

Jefferson County Farm Bureau’s Ag in the Classroom program coordinates an essay contest each year for fourth and fifth grade students in Wisconsin. The 2021 topic was "How have Wisconsin soybean farmers fueled Wisconsin's economy?" based on the Book of the Year "Full of Beans: Henry Ford Grows a Car," written by Peggy Thomas and illustrated by Edwin Fotheringham.
AgricultureBeatrice Daily Sun

Must-haves for pasture and hay

Do you own or rent pasture or grass hay ground? If so, we have four Extension publications that I think you should own a copy of, whether in print or as a digital version (pdf). One of my key roles as an extension educator is teaching, and like any good teacher, a textbook is a fundamental part of teaching. Textbooks are also a good long-term reference to refresh our memories as learners.
Colorado StateBrush News Tribune

CSU Extension Morgan County launches community needs assessment survey

Colorado State University Morgan County Extension is conducting a community needs assessment in order to better understand the pressing issues facing Colorado today, according to a news release issued Monday, June 7. The short, 10-minute survey is designed to gather information to help CSU Extension tailor programs and services to...
Bradford County, PADaily Review & Sunday Review

CONSERVATION CORNER: Bradford County forests – help is on the way! 

Bradford County Conservation District welcomes Adam Chorba as the new Forest Specialist. With forest land being the dominant land cover of Bradford County, the need for someone to be available to assist landowners with questions on how to manage that land is critical. To fill that need, BCCD recently hired Adam Chorba. Adam is a Penn State graduate with an associate degree in wildlife technologies and a bachelor’s degree in wildlife & fisheries management with successful completion of extensive forestry- related coursework. Adam is an avid outdoorsman who enjoys hunting, fishing, and most any other outdoor recreation, but he favors waterfowl hunting most. Adam also helps manage his family’s beef farm with a focus on wildlife habitat improvement. Adam’s favorite part about working in this field is being able to help improve the quality of nature and to help others do the same. Adam feels “the forest is a key component of nature and an important resource that must be managed wisely because, without it, life couldn’t sustain”.
Greene County, IAraccoonvalleyradio.com

Greene County Extension Offers Two Online Parenting Classes

Greene County ISU Extension is offering two online parenting classes. The first class will be held Tuesday, June 8th from 7-8pm on Understanding Research and Reality. Parents will learn new parenting techniques and tools to help raise their children in a positive environment. The second class is on Positive Discipline. Participants will learn the difference between discipline and punishment, how to increase strong parent-child relationships and learn about a three stage program called “Stop. Breathe. Talk.” The class will be held Tuesday, June 15th from 7-8pm.
Stutsman County, NDnewsdakota.com

NDSU Extension Stutsman County Hosting Jr. Crop Scout School

JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Youth between the ages of 12 and 18 will have the chance to gain some agronomy experience in Jamestown on June 15th. NDSU Extension Service of Stutsman County has opened registration for their Jr. Crop Scout School for those interested in agronomy. NDSU Extension Service Agent Alicia Harstad says there will be opportunity for a lot of hands-on experience and learning.
Hardin County, OHwktn.com

Hardin County Ag Society Releases Minutes of June Board Meeting

The Hardin County Agricultural Society met Wednesday, June 2, 2021, for their June monthly board meeting. Eleven directors and eight guests were present. Corey Ledley, Board President, called the meeting to order. Tori Korian, from Hardin County OSU Extension, stated she will be taking on a new job in Hancock...
Animalskmaland.com

Carrie Stevens in pasture with cattle

WAUPACA, Wis. – Rachel Bouressa has the type of training and hands-on experience that inspires graziers. As a grazing coach she’s sharing her knowledge in the newly launched Wisconsin Women in Conservation. She’s also a grazing planner for the Golden Sands Resource Conservation and Development Council – a position funded by grants from the National Association of Conservation Districts and the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Natural Resources Conservation Service. She’s on contract for the latter agency.
Kentucky Stateclayconews.com

June, 2021 Programs for Clay County, Kentucky from the Cooperative Extension Service

MANCHESTER, KY (June 3, 2021) - Clay County Cooperative Extension Service upcoming programs for June, 2021. 4-H Container Garden Project Grab & Go Kits will be available June 7th – 11th at the Clay County Extension Office, weekdays from 8 am – 4 pm. Youth will have the opportunity to learn how to grow a tomato plant for the summer! Kits will include tomato plant, pot, soil, gloves, recipes and other helpful resources related to gardening. Kits are FREE & available to youth ages 5-18, and they are encouraged to enter projects for the 4-H Showcase on July 19th. Grand Champions will advance to KY State Fair! Sponsored by: Clay County Extension Office & Save the Children.
Agriculturesuperiorne.com

KSU-Post Rock Extension District wheat demonstration tours a success

Producers, seed dealers, agribusinesses and financial institutions gathered at five stops around north central Kansas for the annual KSU-Post Rock Extension District Wheat Demonstration Plot Tours! "We are fortunate to have special cooperators around the district that are willing to put in the extra time to provide local data for producers of North Central Kansas," according to Sandra Wick, Post Rock Extension District, crop production agent."
Pottawatomie County, OKcountywidenews.com

County Extension To Host Private Pesticide Applicator's Training

A Private Pesticide Applicator's training for agriculture producers is scheduled for, May 27 from 6 to 8 pm at the Pottawatomie County Extension Office in Shawnee. The course offers two hours of CEU for private pesticide applicators with existing certification and a study session with open-book test for attendees not already certified.
Payne County, OKStillwater News-Press

Payne County revises road plan after losing funds

The Payne County Board of Commissioners approved a revised five-year plan for improving roads and bridges in Payne County at Tuesday’s weekly meeting. Jeffrey Dixon, program manager for Circuit Engineering District 5, presented the revised five-year plan to the commissioners. He explained that the revision was required after the Oklahoma Legislature passed House Bill 2892, which takes 25% from the County Improvements for Roads and Bridges Fund and transfers those funds directly to the counties.
Ward County, NDMinot Daily News

Ward County to consider hiring Extension horticulturist

Ward County could use a full-time horticulturist to work with area gardeners and wineries, according to local Extension Service staff. The Ward County Commission voted Tuesday to consider the idea when it takes up 2022 preliminary budget discussions later this summer. North Dakota State University Extension Service staff made a...