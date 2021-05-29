Women’s Topshop Paperbag High Waist Mom Jeans, Size 26 – Blue

For Love & Lemons Bridget Midi Dress in Blue. – size XS (also in L, S) For Love & Lemons Bridget Midi Dress in Blue. – size XS (also in L, S) 100% cotton. Made in China. Dry clean only. Partially lined. Pull-on styling. Drawstring neckline and smocked waist. Lightweight fabric with elastic puff sleeves. FORL-WD885. CD2358-SP21. Derived from those sun-soaked Lemonade Stand Days designers and owners, Gillian Mahin and Laura Hall are the masterminds behind the line For Love & Lemons. Born in Wyoming, finding their style niche in Australia and now based in Los Angeles, the collection is anything but conventional-rebelling against the standards of modern society. The line taunts with intrigue as a clash of colors and patterns are evoked by chic separates and devious dresses. Where the modern gypsy is punk, For Love & Lemons is a brand to relate to, for that girl that doesn’t follow trends, she makes them.