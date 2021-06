Designers over the years have updated this piece of clothing with new shapes and patterns, so here is how to style the pair of white trousers you have in your wardrobe. If there is one piece of clothing that signals the beginning of summer it is a pair of white trousers. Whether this be in the form of jeans, wide leg trousers, boot cut trousers or cigarette trousers there is no better staple to have in your wardrobe. They are a perfect item to mix and match, adding pops of colour through accessories and tops to dress them up or adding trainers and muted tones to dress them down. There is a way to style white trousers for every occasion. Designers over the years have updated this piece of clothing with new shapes and patterns, so here is how to style the pair of white trousers you have in your wardrobe.