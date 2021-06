Google has launched a new feature to make it easier to save emailed photos. It said that the latest feature will help users to save photos from its mailing service to Photos. The search engine giant said that users can directly transfer photos from Gmail to Photos. Google has started rolling out a new button called Save to Photos. When pressed, it will automatically save photos received in an email to Google Photos. The new button is available for personal Gmail users. The feature will be made available to G Suite Basic, Google Workspace, and G Suite Business customers later this year. Google currently provides Add to Drive option on an attachment to download the file.