The Swedish men’s wear brand working to “restore value to the apparel industry” is stepping into the women’s category with a tight collection of wardrobe essentials. Starting with six garments, Asket announced it is launching its first permanent women’s wear collection in August, ranging from organic cotton tops to jeans available in 50 sizes. The women’s collection follows the same seasonless platform as its six-year-old men’s range, focusing on garments made to stand the test of time in terms of quality and design, and is manufactured under transparent and responsible guidelines. The first three garments—a T-shirt, a button-down shirt and jeans—will be available for purchase from mid-August. Knitwear made from post-consumer recycled wool will follow in October.