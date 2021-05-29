Board should decide who keeps office keys

NOTICE TO BID VILLAGE OF PALATINE - DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC WORKS 2021 WATER SYSTEM INTERCONNECT BOOSTER STATION AND WATER MAIN CONTRACT DPW-2126 Sealed proposals will be received by the Village of Palatine Department of Public Works until 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, June 29, 2021, in the office of the Village Manager, 2nd floor of the Village Hall, 200 E. Wood Street, Palatine, Illinois 60067. Project DPW-2126 for which proposals are being sought includes providing all materials, labor, tools, equipment, and construction methods for the installation of a pre- manufactured booster station including two 40 hp booster pumps, SCADA and integration, approximately 2,690 feet of 12-inch water main, 6 valve vaults, 2 valve boxes, 5 fire hydrants, traffic control, parkway restoration, pavement restoration, and other miscellaneous items of work in the Village of Palatine. All bids must be submitted on forms furnished by the Village of Palatine. Bid documents are only available by download free of charge at: https://esuite.palatine.il.us/eSuite.OpenBidder/ Each proposal shall be accompanied by a bid bond, certified check, cashier's check, or bank draft in an amount equal to five percent of the bid, payable to the Village of Palatine, as a guarantee that if the bid is accepted, the bidder will execute a contract and furnish a contract bond as set forth in the Project Documents. In case the bidder fails to file such contract and bond, the amount of the check or bid bond shall be forfeited to the Village of Palatine as liquidated damages. Sealed bids will be opened and publicly read aloud at 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, June 29, 2021, in Community Meeting Room A of the Village Hall, 200 E. Wood Street, Palatine, Illinois 60067. Award of Contract DPW-2126, if one is to be made, is tentatively scheduled by the Village Council at their regular meeting to be held at 7:00 p.m., Monday, July 12, 2021. The letting of this contract is subject to Illinois Prevailing Wage Act (820 ILCS 130/1-12). The Village of Palatine reserves the right to reject any or all bids, to waive any informalities in bidding, and to accept any proposal which the Village Council deems most favorable to the interests of the Village. Dated this 15th day of June, 2021. DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC WORKS Mathew D. Barry, P.E.Director of Public Works Published in Daily Herald June 15, 2021 (4565369) , posted 06/15/2021.