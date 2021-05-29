Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Park City, UT

Park City post of American Legion plans Memorial Day event on Main Street

By Jay Hamburger
Park Record
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Park City post of the American Legion plans to mark Memorial Day with an event on Main Street a year after the traditional graveside ceremony was canceled in the early months of the novel coronavirus pandemic. The event is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. at the Brew Pub...

www.parkrecord.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Park City, UT
Local
Utah Government
Local
Utah Society
Park City, UT
Society
Park City, UT
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Memorial Day#The American Legion#Main Street#Street Parking#Community#Commemoration#Kearns Boulevard#Brew Pub#Wear Blue
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Festival
News Break
Politics
News Break
Society
Related
Summit County, UTPosted by
KPCW

Local News Hour - May 17, 2021

( 02:15 ) Feral Cat Program addresseed by Summit County Council last week as Rick Brough reports. ( 06:06) Ex. Director of Nuzzles and Co. Lindsay Ortega who talks about plans to implement a feral cat pilot program for Summit County. ( 21:40 ) Update on the free COVID 19...
Park City, UTPosted by
TownLift

Recycling Center hosts Dumpster Days

PARK CITY, Utah. — Save yourself a trip to the landfill and take advantage of Spring Dumpster Days. Dumpster Days at Recycle Utah will be held on the following dates: May  27 – 29:  9:00am – 4:00pmJune 24 – 26: 9:00am – 4:00pm “Two large bins will be placed on Woodbine Way for garbage and yard […]
Park City, UTPosted by
KPCW

Guardsman Pass Open For The Season From Park City To Midway

Mountain roads reopening is an indicator that the winter season is over. The locked gates to Guardsman Pass, from both Park City and Midway, are now open. Guardsman Pass usually opens for the season in late May or June. But with a lighter than usual snowfall, the road opened Monday morning, according to the Utah Department of Transportation.
Kamas, UTPosted by
Kamas Times

Events on the Kamas calendar

1. DJ Logic and Friends; 2. Hidden Lake Cleanup And Bushcraft; 3. One Team Scavenger Hunt Park City; 4. 2021 Utah ENA Conference; 5. Clayton Entertainment Reunion! 1983 to 1993;
Park City, UTPosted by
KPCW

Micro Transit Launches This Week In Basin

The High Valley Transit District is launching its micro-transit service as of Monday. Two Summit County Council Members who also sit on the High Valley Board say they’re excited by this new initiative to get people out of their individual cars. The micro-transit service allows residents to call for a...
Utah StatePosted by
i84005

Lake Mountain (Utah) – A Photo Essay

Lake Mountain is a Mountain Range that is located in the northern end of Utah County. To its east, it is bordered by Saratoga Springs and Utah lake. To its West, it is boarded by Eagle Mountain and the Cedar Valley. “The range is arc-shaped, curved to the east. The Lake Mountains have no prominent peaks, but a central ridgeline, about 5 miles (8.0 km) long, that trends slightly north-northwest by south-southeast. The highest point in the range is an unnamed peak, with an elevation of 7,690 feet (2,340 m). There are seventeen named canyons on the east side of the range, running toward Utah Lake: Long, Pfieffer, Burnt (southern), Chaparral, Miners, Potter, Enoch, Seep, Little, Olaf, Limekiln, Losee, Clark, Israel, Lott, Burnt (northern), and Reformation canyons (from south to north), with Limekiln Canyon being in the approximate center. The west side has much fewer named canyons, running toward Cedar Valley: Mercer, Ivans, Wildcat, and Wiley (from south to north), with Wiley Canyon being in the approximate center.” [Source] Israel and Hidden Hollow on the north end of the range are where a lot of Eagle Mountain and Saratoga Springs residents enjoy the outdoors. The mountain range also has some well-used mountain biking paths.
Park City, UTSalt Lake Tribune

Letter: Concerns about erosion should be addressed, but it’s thrilling to have new trails

I read the foothill trails article on May 12. I understand why there are mixed reviews about the new trails. People like me who have hiked up there for decades now find themselves rerouted in places. It’s an odd feeling to go from knowing a place like the back of your hand to needing to read trail signs to see where you can walk. That said, I am thrilled about the new trails that have been built for mountain biking.