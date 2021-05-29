Appreciate the 'nearby sibling' and the gift they are

“I regularly get notes in my mailbox asking me if I want to sell … where on earth would I go?”. Home has never meant more than it does after this past year. I am more grateful than ever for our actual house, the structure that contains us. It amuses me that I was thinking of downsizing when my kids went to college, restructuring my nest. Little did I know that it would rarely be empty and would need to expand to include my kids, various friends, girlfriends, boyfriends and dogs. At one point my daughter Grace brought seven friends from Boulder here, and they all did online classes from various places in the house or on the back porch. Then they would swim, cook dinner and watch movies. I had this rare and beautiful chance to actually get to know my daughter’s friends from freshman year. When would I get that opportunity otherwise? A week at my house is not the same as a random dinner in Boulder. Now when we FaceTime, I know her people and her people know me.