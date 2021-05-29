Appreciate the 'nearby sibling' and the gift they are

Pictured left to right are: Billie Mullins of Brazos Communications, Katie Canada, and Maya Thompson of Hometown Coffee and Tea. Mullins of Brazos Communications, known for their fast reliable fiber internet, said Brazos was celebrating customer appreciation day by giving out free drinks to the first 100 customers who mentioned Brazos Communications at Hometown Coffee and Tea. Hometown Coffee and Tea is located on Main Street in Olney and serves up delicious gourmet lunches along with their regular menu items of coffee and specialty drinks. Mullins added, “Rural is cool and we love our customers!” Brazos Communications, a locally owned and operated company for over 65 years, offers the latest in communications technology, services and equipment. Photo by Will Sadler.