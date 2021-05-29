Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Family Relationships

Appreciate the 'nearby sibling' and the gift they are

By Susan Anderson-Khleif
Posted by 
Daily Herald
Daily Herald
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne of the features of illness and death in modern society is that many families are spread out geographically. Often the aging parents live by one, but not all, of their grown children. This comes about in many ways; the other children live far away because of their work and...

www.dailyherald.com
Daily Herald

Daily Herald

Chicago, IL
15K+
Followers
98K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Herald covers the news you need to know in Chicago's suburbs. We are one of the top 25 fastest growing media companies in the U.S., covering news, business and entertainment in the Chicago suburbs.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sociology#Hospice#Wellesley College#Sibling#Tumblr#Shangri La#Sleepy Hollow#Harvard#Motorola
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Society
News Break
Relationships
News Break
Family Relationships
Related
Kidsspringfieldmoms.org

Summertime and Young Siblings

“Summer—a time for fun in the sun and no school. Having the children home for summer, we as parents should be happy to have a break from helping with homework and racing to the bus stop in the morning. However, with 7 more hours of free time during the day, too much togetherness can be a recipe for more “disagreements” to happen between siblings and patience to run thin for parents.
Economykeysweekly.com

UNDERSTANDING & APPRECIATING TIME

Do you ever get impatient and wish to speed up time?. It can kind of suck when you are working so hard for something, and then it feels like it takes forever. Or you are waiting on something, and you start to lose faith or hope that it will actualize.
Cleveland Jewish News

Isaak-Shapiro offers appreciation

It was wonderful to see so many friends and colleagues at the Joseph and Florence Mandel Jewish Day School’s “Spring Jubilee: Live in Your Living Room,” in celebration of the school’s (first) 51 years (“Mandel JDS recognizes school successes, future at jubilee,” May 28). Personally and professionally, I was a...
Food & DrinksTimes-Herald

An appreciation of lunch with friends

The human animal has a very real need for socialization. We all have strengths and weaknesses, struggle in various regards with so many things, find ourselves in situations that only others can help us solve. That innermost, lonely you desperately needs a frame of reference; our minds can go a...
Family RelationshipsMount Vernon News

Appreciation Notice

The family of Landon Hanahan would like to express our appreciation to our friends and relatives who reached out to our family. Your kindness toward our son & grandson’s death gives us strength during this time of sadness. We will miss his smile, kisses and hugs. He will be in our hearts forever.
Hammond, LAHammond Daily Star

Fuller Shop appreciates donations

The Daily Star has supported the Fuller Shop in many ways over the years that we have been raising money for the Ginger Ford Housing for the Hammond community in need. Many times Muggy Talbot wrote about the shop in her column, and Lil Mirando has included comments about the shop in her editorials. Multiple times the newspaper has let us do featured articles about what the shop has to offer the community as it raises funds for housing.
ArtsSentinel & Enterprise

Practice the simple art of appreciation

How does appreciation configure into our well-being?. There is a distinct ring of upward trajectory in the word “appreciate.” It’s from the late-Latin adprentium, meaning “to price.” It’s a business term. When we set something at a price, when we assess personal value and give it a monetary equivalent, we...
HealthCosmopolitan

Show Your Appreciation With These Thoughtful Gift Ideas for Doctors

I honestly don't know how doctors do it—and I'm not just referring to the dozens of years spent studying or sleepless nights spent on call. It takes a really special, selfless person to devote their lives and time (so much time) to helping others. If you find yourself wanting to tell all the doctors, nurses, and healthcare professionals in your life thank you for all that they do, what better way than with a thoughtful present? Although a tangible gift hardly compares to what they give to the world, even a small something to show your appreciation would still mean the world to them, and that's all that matters.
Family RelationshipsFort Wayne Journal Gazette

Making sibling intro smooth

Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, the 2-year-old son of Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan, has a new sister in the California hamlet the decamped royals call home. Hopefully, the introduction of Lilibet “Lili” Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, who was born Friday, will go smoothly for the toddler, but seasoned parents and pediatric experts warn that for any family, the transition takes preparation and diligence. Throw in the upheaval of a pandemic for extra challenges that can include toilet regression, sleep strikes and aggressive behavior.
Family Relationshipsromper.com

20 Father’s Day Gifts For Single Dads To Show How Much You Appreciate Them

It’s no secret that single dads have a lot on their plate. They’re likely juggling a full-time job and being a parent, and that’s no easy feat. Every single parent knows that it takes a village, but at the end of the day, it really comes down to them. If you have a single dad in your life, whether it’s your own father, a close friend, or a family member, then Father’s Day is a great time to show your appreciation for all of the work that they do. Father’s Day gifts for single dads are a thoughtful and generous way to show how much you care about them.
Relationshipspsychologytoday.com

Adult Siblings in an Autism Family

My non-autistic sons have a right to their own lives and needs, away from their autistic older brother. But as my husband and I age, we will need them to help out with their autistic brother's quality of life. When my second child Max was born he just lit up...
Societymomcollective.com

30 Days, 30 Ways to Feel Appreciation: Truly, the Greatest Gift

Sometimes, we all need to feel appreciation. Have you ever wondered what you mean to the people in your life?. The countdown has begun. In just a few short weeks, I will stand under the marriage canopy and start my life all over again. Right now, my days are filled with starts and stops and endings and beginnings. I have lived in St. Louis for about 30 years. And so much has happened here.
Austin, TXtribeza.com

Kristin Armstrong on Appreciating Home

“I regularly get notes in my mailbox asking me if I want to sell … where on earth would I go?”. Home has never meant more than it does after this past year. I am more grateful than ever for our actual house, the structure that contains us. It amuses me that I was thinking of downsizing when my kids went to college, restructuring my nest. Little did I know that it would rarely be empty and would need to expand to include my kids, various friends, girlfriends, boyfriends and dogs. At one point my daughter Grace brought seven friends from Boulder here, and they all did online classes from various places in the house or on the back porch. Then they would swim, cook dinner and watch movies. I had this rare and beautiful chance to actually get to know my daughter’s friends from freshman year. When would I get that opportunity otherwise? A week at my house is not the same as a random dinner in Boulder. Now when we FaceTime, I know her people and her people know me.
Baltimore, MDweaa.org

Happy Black Music Appreciation Month!

BALTIMORE, MD (WEAA) — Happy African American Music Appreciation Month!. WEAA celebrates Black musicians and culture every day but on June 7, 1979, President Jimmy Carter announced June as African American Appreciation Month, also known as Black Music Month. During this time, the nation acknowledges and honors the musical contributions of African Americans that have shaped society and inspired many. Celebrate with WEAA!
Yankton, SDYankton Daily Press

Letter: Poppy Appreciation

Thank you to the supporters of the American Legion Auxiliary Poppy Sales over Memorial Day weekend. I had the privilege of helping sell poppies that weekend in Yankton. For about two hours I stood outside a local business and met customers coming and going. I was wondering if the younger...
Delta County, CODelta County Independent

Showing some appreciation

Many community supporters speak out at meetings, make newspaper headlines, enjoy photo ops and accumulate social media likes (and dislikes) but it is the unsung contributors that I most appreciate. They are the ones whose works are long lasting and impactful. Chris Miller, the director at Fort Uncompahgre in Delta, is one of those unsung contributors. It is her energy and enthusiasm that makes the Fort, not only an asset to Delta County and inviting to our visitors, but a resource and reminder of the history that we share as residents.
Cascade, IAcpioneer.com

Chamber of Commerce holds appreciation dinner

On May 26, the Cascade Chamber of Commerce held its 15th annual Appreciation Dinner for its business owner members. The first of these dinners was held in 2005 and continued in the form of an annual dinner at the Legion Hall. Traditionally, the meal was catered and could only be...
Family Relationshipsseniornews.com

Sharing Caregiving With Siblings

Does your parent suddenly need care and you and your siblings are struggling with how to manage caregiving duties? While it can be difficult to figure out a system that will work for your family, once you create a plan that includes everyone, the burden will be lighter for all involved.
Olney, TXolneyenterprise.com

Brazos Appreciation Day

Pictured left to right are: Billie Mullins of Brazos Communications, Katie Canada, and Maya Thompson of Hometown Coffee and Tea. Mullins of Brazos Communications, known for their fast reliable fiber internet, said Brazos was celebrating customer appreciation day by giving out free drinks to the first 100 customers who mentioned Brazos Communications at Hometown Coffee and Tea. Hometown Coffee and Tea is located on Main Street in Olney and serves up delicious gourmet lunches along with their regular menu items of coffee and specialty drinks. Mullins added, “Rural is cool and we love our customers!” Brazos Communications, a locally owned and operated company for over 65 years, offers the latest in communications technology, services and equipment. Photo by Will Sadler.
Dothan, ALDothan Eagle

Senior Center Appreciation

In tough times, it is nice to know someone is there to help. The “someone's” I'm referring to in this case are the senior center directors and staff of the 36 senior centers in southeast Alabama. Over this past year, their help was invaluable to our elderly community day after day, whether in the form of a hot meal, a reassuring telephone call, or even an occasional parking lot bingo. When the pandemic hit and centers had to close, the senior centers transitioned to serving in a socially distanced way, by drive-thru or home-delivery. Staff made sure their elderly participants who were at risk of isolation stayed connected and those who might go hungry, received a meal.