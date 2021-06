Gov. John Carney signed a bill Thursday requiring public schools to teach certain elements of Black history. House Bill 198 requires all school districts and charter schools to teach a curriculum with elements of Black history including the significance of enslavement in the development of the American economy, the central role racism played in the Civil War, the socio-economic struggle Black people endure in pushing for fair treatment, the contributions of Black people to American life and the history and culture of Black people prior to the African Diaspora.