Tampa wasn't the problem for the Toronto Raptors this season. It's easy to look back on the worst Raptors season in almost a decade and blame it on their displacement. They were the only team in the NBA that was forced to move away from home and play essentially all their games on the road. It certainly was awkward, especially as the "home" fans booed the Raptors from time to time. There's no question those first few weeks in Tampa took some getting used to as Raptors players all looked for homes. Pascal Siakam joked about how long it took him to find a home back in early February. But by and large, Tampa wasn't the issue, COVID was.