June Will Be Full Of Blessings For These 4 Zodiac Signs

 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe weather is heating up, the sun is shining, and you're probably ready to wear your favorite summer dresses because, you know what? June is officially here, baby. This is the month in which the refreshing vibes of spring are slowly transforming into the colorful and creative energies of summer. Jupiter — planet of luck and abundance — is in compassionate, expansive, and imaginative Pisces, spreading so much positivity and love throughout the cosmos. It makes sense that June 2021 will be the best month for four zodiac signs — Gemini, Cancer, Libra, and Pisces — and for them, the fun is just beginning.

Just as some people are naturally lucky because of their sign, there are others who are naturally successful. Must be nice! Out of all the signs in the zodiac, three successful beings in particular come to mind. If you consider yourself a go-getter, see what the stars have to say—fingers crossed you’re one of the most successful zodiac signs.
Consider this your PSA: Cosmically speaking, June is a very intense and super emotional month. Please be extra kind to yourselves and others. If we all act compassionately, then we can get through the tough and rough celestial energies together. These are the major astrological transits for June:. ● Romantic...
Want to know what's in store for your star sign for June 2021? It's all in the tarot cards... (Justice, Six of Coins, The Lovers) You have had doubts about a close relationship, as shown by the head vs heart stress of The Lovers card. There is a temptation to put yourself first and hedge your bets here, but is that fair to them? Justice and the Six of Coins urge you to ~go high~ in this situation, and play fair, be led by your best moral judgment and don’t do anything shady. It might be difficult in the short run, but in the long run this relationship will be stronger for it. Be honest. Be kind.
While the stars make certain signs all heart-eye emoji about their partners 'til the very end, there are, without a doubt, a few key zodiac signs that’ll never get back with their exes — not even if you paid them. Sure, some signs would definitely be OK with letting the feels take over post-breakup. Libras, for example, could spend all day weighing the pros and cons before ultimately deciding to rekindle an old flame. Likewise, a Taurean — ruled by Venus and stubborn in their love — would be willing to give an old partner another shot. But if you’re wondering whether Capricorns or Virgos go back to their ex, the answer is likely a resounding no way.
With Memorial Day weekend in the books, shot girl summer is (unofficially) here. And with COVID-19 rates in this country trending down as vaccination rates ascend, we can quite literally breathe a little easier as we safely enjoy sunshine and good company. As for what’s in the stars this month, though, prepare for a big shift with the upcoming solar eclipse in Gemini on June 10, which is sure to bring out-with-the-old, in-with-the-new energy for everyone. There are also other transits this month that will play a role in determining the best day in June astrologically for each sign.
Transiting Venus will be in the sign of Cancer beginning June 2 and it will remain there until June 27. While this Venus transit will be in a water sign, it will bring us some good flow of energy, since it will not be in any harsh aspects to Saturn. The flowing sextile that Venus will have with Uranus will bring out our more adventurous side where we may socialize with new people or go to parties more. Although Venus will be opposing Pluto towards the end of the transit, this energy is needed and will serve to uplift and transform us.
Despite the undeniable hindering effects stemming from Mercury, Saturn, and Pluto retrograde, the month of June will kick off at full speed, catapulting you toward the second half of eclipse season. Though the upcoming new moon solar eclipse on June 10 will play a prominent theme, your June 2021 horoscope is action-packed with a series of astrological transits.
It’s hardly surprising if your fascination with astrology extends to tarot cards, or vice versa. As astrologer and tarot card reader Maria Sofia Marmanides points out, tarot and astrology are both rooted in symbology, or a system of symbols, and decoding what everything means in each framework requires a similar open mindset. “When you are learning either art, it’s not just memorizing what each tarot card means or what every zodiac sign or planet signifies,” says Marmanides. “You have to synthesize what their specific appearance means in the context of that particular reading.” With this in mind, having the best tarot deck for your sign can help you contextualize both frameworks at once.
If you often read your zodiac sign's horoscope or profile and think, "nah, that isn't me," you're far from alone. Sure, there are plenty of legitimate reasons why you might not totally identify with your zodiac sign, aka your astrological sun sign. (For starters, what we refer to as your "zodiac sign" is just one piece of your much bigger and more comprehensive astrological profile known as your natal chart or birth chart, which includes many other meaningful celestial bodies besides the sun.)
Many of us have — at least once in our lives — googled whether the person we’re interested in dating, or currently in a relationship with, is compatible with our zodiac sign. While astrological compatibility is often reduced to questions like, “Is my lover’s Sun sign compatible with mine?”, according to Oromoon‘s resident astrologer MaKayla McRae, it is far more complex than that.
The days are long, the skies are clear, the air is warm. June, the harbinger of summertime, is here and we have every reason to look forward to the approaching season. But, before we can settle into the languid pace of summer and embrace those dog days of July and August, we must face several pressing tests from the cosmos.
BIRTHDAY STAR: Actor T.J. Miller was born in Denver, Colo., on this day in 1981. This birthday star portrayed Erlich Bachman on the series “Silicon Valley” from 2014 to 2017. He has also appeared on episodes of “Those Who Can’t,” “The Gorburger Show” and “Garfunkel and Oates.” On the big screen, Miller voiced the role of Tuffnut in the “How to Train Your Dragon” animated film franchise, and he has appeared in the films “Underwater,” “Ready Player One” and “Deadpool.”
This week you find yourself dreaming and imagining a lot, this is nothing new for you. But Pisces you are going to have to pull yourself back into reality. Pulling yourself back will help you not get carried away and help you achieve your goals. Aquarius. This week you will...
This spring may feel bittersweet, especially given the retrograde cycles taking place at the moment. Pluto began its backward journey through Capricorn at the beginning of the season, and its oh-so-serious ruler, Saturn, will follow its lead. Don’t work yourself up too much, though — your Saturn retrograde 2021 horoscope is nothing like the retrograde energy you're used to, so it’s not comparable to the effects of Mercury retrograde or those of other personal planets. This cycle will only be slightly challenging.
ARIES. (March 20 - April 18): You're happy to learn that you'll be released from a debt or obligation but proceed cautiously. Good fortune doesn't always come so easy when the Sun trines Pluto. TAURUS. (April 19 - May 19): Avoid anything that could lead to a disagreement today -...
CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY: Megan Fox, 35; Tori Spelling, 48; Janet Jackson, 55; Pierce Brosnan, 68. Happy Birthday: You’ll attract innovative individuals this year. A passionate approach to life, love and happiness will bring you one step closer to your dreams, hopes and wishes. Designate more time to nurturing friends, helping relatives and expanding your interests. A healthy attitude will lead to a better lifestyle. Make moderation a priority, creativity your goal, and your intents honesty and integrity. Your numbers are 8, 15, 22, 28, 34, 43, 45.
ARIES (March 21-April 19): Try not to get too caught up in how important a job is. Commit to the work, whatever it may be, as though the harmony of the universe depends on it. It just might. TAURUS (April 20-May 20): The right mindset helps you cruise unimpeded by...