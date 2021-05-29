DeFi bucks crypto market correction as Uniswap v3 leads the charge

The price of ETH has been shuffling and tumbling like a pack of tarot cards over the past few weeks, but overall, Ethereuem has witnessed an impressive run this year. In the past six months alone, ETH has risen by more than 300% while BTC has only risen by 85% in the same timeframe. According to analyst Ben Armstrong, Ethereum been “flexing” on Bitcoin all year. The analyst propounded that Ethereuem would drastically rise over the next six months. Further elaborating on the same, he said,