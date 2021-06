There are seemingly endless approaches if you’re looking to track your health and fitness. Smartphones can automatically measure your movement via apps and accelerometers, which give you basic data, but you may not keep your phone on you at all times. This is one of the reasons smartwatch fitness trackers and activity monitors have become so popular: These little wrist computers act as intermediaries between body and phone, collecting a wealth of information on your health and habits as you move through life. And the Fitbit Versa 3 perfectly fits in with but also stands out among the crowd, monitoring heart rate, calorie-burning, blood oxygen levels, step tracker, and more without losing the visual appeal of a smartwatch.