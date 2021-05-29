Jim Moses: Remembering our beloved dead

My first cousin once removed played his way through a PhD. He spent many an evening at a night club playing piano, and he was good enough that he received a fair amount of money in tips. He could hear a piece and then play it, without the sheet music, in his own style. I heard him do that several times. He came from a musical family. His father, Everett Donald Clay, known as Zev in the music business, was a band leader in the Big Band Era; he played sax and clarinet, as well as almost all woodwind instruments, plus a few others. Zev also came with the music gene—his family had a band (I have a photo or two of them).