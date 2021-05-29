Jim Moses: Remembering our beloved dead
We all have relatives and friends who have died. If we are lucky, they will be buried somewhere nearby. That isn't the case with all my relatives, but for the ones I remember, most of them are buried in mid-Michigan somewhere. As we approach Memorial Day, many of us follow the tradition of our parents and grandparents (who called it Decoration Day), and go to the local cemeteries to clean up the gravestones, pull a few weeds, and maybe leave flowers.www.sentinel-standard.com