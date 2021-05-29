Cancel
Africa in the news: Mali coup, African vaccine production, and DRC volcano eruption

By Tamara White
Brookings Institution
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMali transitional president and prime minister removed in a coup. Mali transitional Vice President Assimi Goïta announced on Tuesday that he had removed from power transitional President Bah N’Daw, transitional Prime Minister Moctar Ouane, and several advisers in another coup. Goïta—who also led last year’s coup—stated that the removals were due to their failure to consult him on a cabinet reshuffle. On Wednesday, Mali’s president and prime minister were released from detention after resigning. The resignation letter, according to the AP, puts Mali at risk of more instability. In the meantime, Goïta has declared himself the country’s transnational president and has stated that elections will take place next year as planned.

