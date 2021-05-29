June Is Going To Be A Tense And Frustrating Month For 4 Signs

To put it bluntly, June is going to be one hell of a ride. This is a month that might propel you toward so much change, and I know I say that a lot, but this time, it's serious business. But not all of these changes are going to be inherently difficult. June is a month that's also filled with a number of blessings. After the harsh energy of the past year (and the year before that), June might feel like a breath of fresh air. However, June 2021 will be the worst month for these zodiac signs — Virgo, Capricorn, Scorpio, and Sagittarius — but don't worry. Although it might feel intense, it could also feel beautiful.