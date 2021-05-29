Conscious Cook: Live well and eat well with broccoli salad

“One cannot think well, love well, sleep well, if one has not dined well.” —Virginia Woolf. Certain ingredients are required to prepare a delicious life. If the shelves of your personal pantry are bare, replenish them with items that will ensure your happiness and joy. When you have ingredients that have reached their expiration date, discard them. Feed the body and stimulate the soul with ingredients that are fresh and lively, and they will help you create your own state of fulfillment.