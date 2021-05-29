Best 12.9-inch iPad Pro cases in 2021 to protect your pricey Apple tablet

The latest iPad Pro refresh by Apple, especially the bigger 12.9-inch model with a mini-LED display, has again stirred the debate over whether it can be used as a full-time computing machine. While the answer is slowly tilting towards yes, a lot still needs to be done on the software side before the iPad Pro can truly put the powerful M1 chip to work. However, what doesn’t need much of a heated debate is the need for solid protection to keep your iPad Pro in pristine shape. Don’t know where to look? We’ve rounded up this list of the best 12.9-inch iPad Pro cases to help you out.