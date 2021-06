“Good thing about radar is that, unlike lidar (which is visible wavelength) it can see through rain, snow, fog and dust,” Elon Musk said in a tweet five years ago. It seems he’s changed his tune. Recently, the Tesla CEO has started pushing for their electric vehicles to be fully dependent on cameras for the self-driving AutoPilot feature. Now, the company is putting their money where their mouth is and has started shipping both the Model Y and Model S without radar.