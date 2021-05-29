Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

Man City prepared to sell Raheem Sterling & Riyad Mahrez

By Ross Jackson
90min.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleManchester City are willing to sell duo Raheem Sterling and Riyad Mahrez this summer, with Arsenal keen on both players. Pep Guardiola is looking to freshen up his squad in the upcoming transfer window and has outlined a number of players he would be willing to let go. The Daily...

www.90min.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pep Guardiola
Person
Aymeric Laporte
Person
Raheem Sterling
Person
Joleon Lescott
Person
Mikel Arteta
Person
John Stones
Person
Gabriel Jesus
Person
Riyad Mahrez
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Manchester City#Arsenal#Daily Mail#Matchday#The Champions League#Algerian#Duo Raheem Sterling#Fellow Big Money Signings#Etihad Stadium#Sell
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
World
Soccer
Manchester City F.C.
News Break
Champions League
News Break
Sports
News Break
Soccer
News Break
Premier League
News Break
Chelsea F.C.
Related
Premier LeaguePosted by
FanSided

Manchester City preparing a bid for Portuguese wonderkid

The position of left-back has always caused Manchester City and Pep Guardiola problems in the recent past. This season was no different. Benjamin Mendy was supposed to be a regular starter in the City XI but constant injuries coupled with poor form has meant a lot of instability on the left defensive flank.
Premier Leaguefourfourtwo.com

Kevin De Bruyne closes in on a Manchester City return

Kevin De Bruyne could return for Manchester City’s last two Premier League games of the season with less than two weeks to go to the Champions League final. De Bruyne has missed City’s last two games with a muscle injury, giving City a scare ahead of the meeting with Chelsea in Porto on May 29.
Premier LeagueNBC Sports

Best Bets for Tuesday's Premier League Action

It was a weekend that saw Leicester upset Chelsea to win the FA Cup and West Brom come oh so close to dashing Liverpool’s Champions League hopes. Now we all get a day to collectively exhale before the Premier League gets back up and running for two days of midweek action.
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Pep Guardiola admits team selection for the Champions League final will be one of the hardest decisions he's faced in his five years at Manchester City... as he reveals he has 'two options' for the huge clash against Chelsea

Pep Guardiola has admitted picking the Manchester City side for the Champions League final against Chelsea will be one of the toughest calls he will make in his five years at the club. City play possibly the biggest game in their history against the Blues in Porto on May 29,...
Premier LeagueThe Guardian

FA Cup final and Premier League: 10 talking points from the weekend

1) Top down, Leicester’s glory down to togetherness. Of all of the post-match scenes, as the emotion ran wild through the Leicester ranks, was anything more touching than when the club’s chairman, Top Srivaddhanaprabha, was led onto the Wembley pitch by Kasper Schmeichel to be presented with the FA Cup? Bouncing up and down with the players, Srivaddhanaprabha could savour a dream-come-true moment and the poignancy was obvious, given the tragic death in 2018 of his father andthen Leicester owner, Vichai. What shone through was the connection that Srivaddhanaprabha has with the manager, Brendan Rodgers, and the squad. It was easy to envy for supporters of plenty of other clubs, and a powerful force that played its part in Leicester’s victory. The Top down togetherness helps make Leicester a destination club. Thefinal was historic for Leicester but the sense that the journey will continue is inexorable. David Hytner.
Premier LeagueNBC Sports

Report: Harry Kane requests to leave Tottenham

The day Tottenham fans have been dreading has arrived, as Harry Kane has reportedly told the north London club he wants to leave this summer. Kane, 27, has been at Tottenham his entire career after coming through their academy and spending plenty of stints out on loan. The England national...