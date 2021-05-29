Flood Warning issued for Jasper, Newton by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-29 07:09:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-30 06:01:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. MOC097-145-300015- /O.EXT.KSGF.FL.W.0056.000000T0000Z-210530T1101Z/ /JOPM7.2.ER.210528T1847Z.210529T0000Z.210529T1101Z.NO/ 709 AM CDT Sat May 29 2021 ...The Flood Warning is now in effect until tomorrow morning... The Flood Warning continues for the Shoal Creek near Joplin. * Until Sunday morning. * At 6:00 AM CDT Saturday the stage was 11.5 feet. * Flood stage is 11.5 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 4.5 feet early Thursday morning. * Impact...At 11.5 feet, flood stage beginning January 31, 2018. River Road near Shoal Creek Estates floods. Target Area: Jasper; Newton The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Missouri Spring River at Carthage affecting Jasper County. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Missouri Shoal Creek near Joplin affecting Newton and Jasper Counties. Fld Obs Forecasts Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sat Sun Sun 1pm 1am 1pm Shoal Creek Joplin 11.5 11.5 Sat 6am 9.1 7.2 6.1