Jasper County, MO

Flood Warning issued for Jasper by NWS

weather.gov
 26 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-29 07:09:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-30 17:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. MOC097-300015- /O.EXT.KSGF.FL.W.0055.000000T0000Z-210530T2200Z/ /CHTM7.1.ER.210529T0432Z.210529T1030Z.210529T2200Z.NO/ 709 AM CDT Sat May 29 2021 ...The Flood Warning is now in effect until tomorrow afternoon... The Flood Warning continues for the Spring River at Carthage. * Until Sunday afternoon. * At 6:45 AM CDT Saturday the stage was 11.3 feet. * Flood stage is 10.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage late this afternoon and continue falling to 4.8 feet early Thursday morning. * Impact...At 10.0 feet, minor flooding occurs at the gage site. Flood waters impact State Highway 37 east of Carthage between Avilla and Reeds. Target Area: Jasper The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Missouri Spring River at Carthage affecting Jasper County. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Missouri Shoal Creek near Joplin affecting Newton and Jasper Counties.

alerts.weather.gov
