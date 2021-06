When it comes to photographs of the wildlife in Alaska on the market, you could not number even the most recent ones on all of your fingers and toes. Alaskan wildlife is a hot market for photographers, quite a few of them from the Lower 48. Graciously stated, most of the so-called wildlife photographers are actually ‘safari photographers.’ They do not live in the wilds of Alaska; they are only occasional visitors – even if they live in the cities of Alaska. What this means to the photographic book buyer is the images seen are those taken during the safari. The photographer can only wait so long for the perfect picture of a bear before he/she has to go after the ‘moose at midday’ or ‘beluga pod on patrol’ shots.