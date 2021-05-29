It was already tough to fight disinformation. Then UFO news came along.
Charlie Warzel is a journalist who writes “Galaxy Brain,” a newsletter about technology, media and politics. It’s a weird time to be alive. Covid cases in the United States are declining, but vaccination rates are stalling, too. In places such as India, the pandemic rages almost unabated. Parody cryptocurrencies and meme stocks, driven by billionaire tweets and Reddit threads, have flummoxed Wall Street and minted and destroyed fortunes by the second. Hackers hijacked regional pipelines, causing a gas shortage and demanding a crypto ransom. The government is reexamining previously dismissed coronavirus origin theories.www.washingtonpost.com