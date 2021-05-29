Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

It was already tough to fight disinformation. Then UFO news came along.

By Charlie Warzel
Washington Post
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCharlie Warzel is a journalist who writes “Galaxy Brain,” a newsletter about technology, media and politics. It’s a weird time to be alive. Covid cases in the United States are declining, but vaccination rates are stalling, too. In places such as India, the pandemic rages almost unabated. Parody cryptocurrencies and meme stocks, driven by billionaire tweets and Reddit threads, have flummoxed Wall Street and minted and destroyed fortunes by the second. Hackers hijacked regional pipelines, causing a gas shortage and demanding a crypto ransom. The government is reexamining previously dismissed coronavirus origin theories.

www.washingtonpost.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alexandra Petri
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ufos#Ufos#Conspiracy Theories#Alien Life#Fight#Deception#Fringe Conspiracy Theory#Journalists#Hackers#Legitimate Matter#Meme Stocks#Parody Cryptocurrencies#Fact Checkers#Sci Fi Intrigue#Proof#Vancouver
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
UFO
News Break
Social Media
News Break
Reddit
Country
India
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Science
Place
Vancouver, CA
Related
AdvocacyPosted by
Axios

Progressive group launches grassroots group to fight disinformation

Progressive advocacy group Indivisible is publicly launching its Truth Brigade on Tuesday — thousands of active volunteers across the country who have been trained and are ready to push back on disinformation on social media, Axios has learned. Why it matters: Paid ads and AI have been used to try...
AfricaVoice of America

Somali Journalists Launch ‘Disinformation Lab’ to Combat Spread of Fake News

MOGADISHU, SOMALIA - The Federation of Somali Journalists has launched a campaign to combat the spread of false information, fake news, hate speech and propaganda. The federation says Somalia is already seeing a huge spike in social media misinformation campaigns ahead of elections expected before the end of July. The...
PoliticsPopular Mechanics

The Craziest Conspiracy Theories That People Actually Believe

Conspiracy theories are not a new concept, but they've taken on a new life thanks to the internet. In 2020, we saw more than our fair share of misinformation online—some rooted in historical details, others in fear. Here, we're taking a look at the craziest theories people have believed over the years, from an Earth within Earth to Prince Charles living as a closeted vampire.
Sciencewortfm.org

Investigating COVID Origins and Conspiracy Theories

Scientists are beginning to acknowledge the possibility that SARS-CoV-2 originated in a Wuhan lab—an idea that began as a conspiracy theory but is now being seriously considered in scientific investigations into the virus’s origins. What should we make of all this?. First up today, Monday host Patty Peltekos speaks with...
POTUSPosted by
Newsweek

Gab CEO Claims Ben Shapiro's Popularity on Facebook Is 'Controlled Opposition'

The CEO of "free speech" social network Gab has claimed that the reason conservative commentator Ben Shapiro frequently has some the biggest engagement on Facebook is due to "controlled opposition." Andrew Torba, who founded the controversial platform frequently used by neo-Nazis, conspiracy theorists and far-right figures banned from other social...
ScienceComicBook

Scientists Warn Against Contacting Alien Life

Between now and the end of the month, select organizations in the American intelligence community will deliver a report to the United States Senate chambers. In it will be more information on what the government calls UAP — Unidentified Aerial Phenomena. An early report from the New York Times suggests the report will be inclusive of what UAP — or UFOS, in layman's terms — are, exactly. While the Times says intelligence officials reportedly found no evidence the crafts are piloted by alien life, they also found no evidence the crafts were of this planet. Either way, the chatter has started to shine a sense of legitimacy on the discussion of unidentified crafts that appear in the sky around the world.
PoliticsCounter Punch

Why Fox News Claims ‘They’ are Destroying ‘White Culture’

I’m struggling to explain why a Fox News host would say to the American people, “they’re trying to take down the white culture!”. But first, let me back up. Democracies don’t turn into fascist oligarchies by being invaded or losing wars. It always happens from within, and is always driven by an alliance between demagogic, populist politicians and some of the very wealthiest people in society.
Worldfreenews.live

The US allocates $700,000 to fight disinformation in Ukraine

The implementation of the program, according to the American Embassy in Kyiv, will begin on September 30, 2021. The US Embassy in Ukraine has announced a competition for grants to non-governmental organizations, with a total budget of $700 thousand, to combat disinformation in the country. This is reported on the website of the American diplomatic mission.
Books & Literaturecybersecdn.com

Disinformation and You: Identify Propaganda and Manipulation

They provoke you with anger because fear-filled people are easier to manipulate. The tricks, tools and tactics used to influence you and your loved ones―along with the history of propaganda―explained and explored. We live in an age of disinformation, misinformation, and outright lies. The modern world blasts us with information, talking points, spin, advertising, and attempts to persuade. But what are we to believe and whom should we trust? Examining the history of propaganda and disinformation in war, politics, polling, media, entertainment, cults, advertising, science, medicine, today’s media landscape, and even in our personal interactions, Disinformation and You: Identify Propaganda and Manipulation helps you spot and counter the seductive and deceptive tactics to influence individual behavior. It provides helpful suggestions and tips for identifying disinformation and fighting back against manipulation and censorship.
TV & Videosthesurvivalpodcast.com

The True Master Conspiracy Theory – Miyagi Mornings Epi-117

If for any reason the above Odysee Video doesn’t play smoothly for you, the back up YouTube version is here. I want to lead off with a reality, I personally feel the narrative behind most “conspiracy theories” to be well, basically bat shit crazy. When ever anyone wishes to discuss a conspiracy theory with me, about anything at all I ask them a simple question. Is there any conspiracy theory you don’t believe? If they can’t name one, I don’t bother with the conversation.
SciencePosted by
SlashGear

New York Times accidentally posts article about watermelons on Mars

Yesterday, June 8, The New York Times briefly published a story titled ‘Fields of Watermelons Found On Mars, Police Say.’ The article was soon removed, but not before a number of people found it, archived it, and speculated about what it meant. The article’s page has since been replaced with an error notice alerting readers that the article was published by mistake — and, yes, the content was entirely fake.
New York City, NYNew York Post

New York Times writes bogus claim of watermelons found on Mars

Space cadets at the New York Times published a wacky online article Tuesday claiming that watermelons had been discovered on the Red Planet, a report said. “Fields of Watermelons Found on Mars, Police Say,’’ according to the bizarre now-deleted blurb — which was written under the byline “Joe Schmoe,’’ said the Web site futurism.com.