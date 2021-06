There are times when one could only hope that a ‘leaked’ script is due to a screenwriter attempting to troll the fans and get them thinking that what they’re about to see is going to be so horrendous or so controversial that they’ll react in a way that it will be great fun for the person posting and an accurate barometer of the intended audience’s overall mood when it comes to the story being written. It’s not exactly a smart idea to do this with certain properties, however, as the leaked script of the live-action Powerpuff Girls that’s supposed to be headed to the CW has already created quite the stir when it comes to the content and the overall story. From sexual innuendos to talks about trafficking, drug use, rehab, and the idea of race-swapping, the leaked script is nothing but a badly penned ‘woke’ manifesto that a lot of people are readily thumbing their noses at. The fact that the script leaked to the internet makes it easy to think that it might be a false script intended to rile up the fans and get them thinking that the CW is going all-in on the idea to force the Powerpuff girls to grow up and to give them a more woke feeling than many were anticipating. Some folks though are wondering if this is the CW’s attempt to gauge the reaction of the audience before unloading the show in a manner that is far more to their liking, thereby showing that they did ‘listen’ to the fans and adjusted things in order to be seen in a positive light. It’s a ploy that has the advantage of convincing the fans that the CW does pay attention to what they want, but it’s also a bit underhanded since it’s the type of test that proves that TV can manipulate people in a very profound manner.