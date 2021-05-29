Cavs: Collin Sexton’s paint production was impressive in Year 3

During this now-past season for the Cleveland Cavaliers, guard Collin Sexton led the club in scoring again with 24.3 points per outing. He followed up his second season, one in which he did the same with 20.8 points per game, with another step forward in that way. Sexton leaned into more of a primary scorer role/2 guard role further in the 2020-21 campaign, and at the same time, Darius Garland had quite the bounce-back Year 2.