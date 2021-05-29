Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Cavs: Collin Sexton’s paint production was impressive in Year 3

By Write For Us
Posted by 
FanSided
FanSided
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDuring this now-past season for the Cleveland Cavaliers, guard Collin Sexton led the club in scoring again with 24.3 points per outing. He followed up his second season, one in which he did the same with 20.8 points per game, with another step forward in that way. Sexton leaned into more of a primary scorer role/2 guard role further in the 2020-21 campaign, and at the same time, Darius Garland had quite the bounce-back Year 2.

kingjamesgospel.com
FanSided

FanSided

98K+
Followers
283K+
Post
46M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Darius Garland
Person
Collin Sexton
Person
Kevin Love
Person
Kyrie Irving
Person
Bradley Beal
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Team Work#The Cleveland Cavaliers#Second Spectrum#Guard Collin Sexton#Games#Paint#Drives#Contest#Shooting#Success#Time#Work Ethic#Production
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Cleveland Cavaliers
News Break
NBA
News Break
Gold
News Break
Violent Crimes
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
Related
NBAoklahoman.com

Cleveland Cavaliers at Brooklyn Nets odds, picks and prediction

The Cleveland Cavaliers (22-49) and Brooklyn Nets (47-24) wrap up the regular season Sunday at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y. Tip-off is set for 7 p.m. ET. Below, we analyze the Cavaliers vs. Nets odds and lines, with NBA picks and predictions. The Cavaliers have won just once across the...
NBAFrankfort Times

Durant, Irving power Nets past Cavs for No. 2 seed in East

NEW YORK (AP) — Kevin Durant had 23 points, 13 assists and eight rebounds and the Brooklyn Nets took the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference by beating the Cleveland Cavaliers 123-109 on Sunday night. Kyrie Irving added 17 points and joined an elite list of shooters for the...
NBAnewsnet5

Cavs end difficult season outside playoffs, decisions loom

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Cavaliers had few high points in a tumultuous season. Cleveland went just 22-50 while enduring injuries, inconsistency and drama. Coach J.B. Bickerstaff got what he could out of a young team that showed no quit, but couldn't always compete. The Cavs head into a critical summer...
NBACelticsBlog

Low Seeding Doesn’t Bode Well For Celtics’ Playoff Future

Let’s face it, things grow gloomier by the day when it comes to the playoff prospects of the Boston Celtics. A year removed from an impressive playoff upset of the reigning champion Toronto Raptors and a run to the Eastern Conference final last year in the NBA bubble, the luck of the Irish appears to have run out of the Celtics this season. This season, Boston’s bubble has clearly burst.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

You had me at Merlot: Channing Frye talks importance of wine to Cavs title team

The nickname “Wine and Gold” has never been more appropriate than when referencing the Cleveland Cavaliers’ 2016 championship team. Former Cav and fan favorite Channing Frye, who has his own wine brand (Chosen Family) dished about the role that wine played amongst the 2016 squad and more when he appeared on “The Old Man & the Three” earlier this week. Dallas Mavericks guard J.J. Redick, a noted wine aficionado, and producer Tommy Alter co-host the hit podcast.
NBAchatsports.com

Live Thread: Cavs @ Nets

Tonight is the final game of 2020-21 season for the Cleveland Cavaliers. They will be taking on the presumably full-strength Brooklyn Nets, who are trying to clinch the second seed over the Milwaukee Bucks. Evan Dammarell reported that Darius Garland and Kevin Love will be out for the game. In...
NBAPosted by
AllPacers

NBA News: Nets and Cavs' Starting Lineups

The Brooklyn Nets and Cleveland Cavaliers will close their seasons out against each other on Sunday evening, and the two franchises could not be in more of a different place. The Nets are on the verge of clinching the second seed in the Eastern Conference and hope to make a run at an NBA Championship, while the Cavs will be making another trip to the NBA Draft Lottry.
NBANewsday

Kevin Durant finds his groove as Nets win season finale against Cavaliers to secure No. 2 seed in NBA playoffs

The Nets had their cake and got to eat it too Sunday night at Barclays Center. They chose not to play James Harden as a precaution to keep him healthy for the playoffs, and then they took care of business with a 123-109 victory over the Cavaliers that allowed the Nets to clinch the No. 2 playoff seed in the Eastern Conference with a 48-24 record that is a franchise-record 24 games over .500.
NBABirmingham Star

Nets clinch second seed in East with easy win over Cavs

Kevin Durant totaled 23 points, a season-high-tying 13 assists and eight rebounds in three quarters as the Brooklyn Nets secured the second seed in the Eastern Conference with a wire-to-wire 123-109 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers Sunday night in New York. The Nets (48-24) ended the season on a five-game...
NBAPosted by
247Sports

NBA 'Noles: Regular Season Concludes

The NBA regular season concluded on Sunday evening. Here is a look at how former Florida State standouts performed. Also includes notes reviewing the season for those now done playing:. Utah Jazz 121, Sacramento Kings 99. Rookie guard Trent Forrest played 7:18 for the Jazz. He did not score, going...
NBAPosted by
The Game Haus

Part 1: Ranking Cleveland Cavaliers Jerseys From Past Decade

Instead of covering typical NBA and Cleveland Cavaliers topics, why not look at jerseys? Nearly every sports fan cares about their favorite team’s uniforms. Typically fandoms have opinions on jerseys and we have ones we absolutely love or hate. Today, NBA teams seem to have numerous alternate jerseys each season. New NBA jerseys are constantly introduced on a year-to-year basis to increase merchandise sales and make fans happy.
NBAIndependent

Cavaliers need better NBA draft lottery luck to accelerate rebuild

Three years into the post-LeBron James 2.0 era, the speed of the Cavaliers’ rebuild will depend on lottery luck. It has not gone their way in the past three drafts, as they selected eighth in 2018 with the coveted Brooklyn pick, exactly where they were slotted, and fifth in 2019 and 2020 after winning 19 games in both of those seasons.
NBACleveland News - Fox 8

Cleveland Cavaliers end season with 22 wins

NEW YORK (AP) — Kevin Durant had 23 points, 13 assists and eight rebounds and the Brooklyn Nets took the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference by beating the Cleveland Cavaliers 123-109. Kyrie Irving added 17 points and joined an elite list of shooters for the Nets, who will...
NBAHoopsHype

Joe Harris Injury

Kristian Winfield: Steve Nash says Joe Harris (glute) should be ready next weekend but not tonight and probably needs a few more days of recovery. Also says Kyrie Irving did not play in last night’s 4th quarter because he played more minutes than everyone else. email. More Rumors in this...