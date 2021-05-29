Library Reflections: My favorite librarian

Not many people, I imagine, go to a library to develop their speaking skills, let alone learn how to address a crowd. As a kid growing up in Hastings, Minn., I was fortunate to have a wonderful, attentive, and creative librarian — Pat Schultz — right there in Tilden Elementary. She was the kind of adult that children needed, the kind capable of solving multiple problems at once. I already loved escaping into books, and knew what I loved — dinosaurs — so she was of only moderate assistance there. It was why I was sought refuge in books that was an issue.