PHOTO: Soldiers Place Flags at Over 260,000 Headstones at Arlington Cemetery in Moving Ceremony Ahead of Memorial Day

By Matthew Wilson
Outsider.com
 16 days ago
Soldiers at the Arlington National Cemetery are preparing for Memorial Day in a moving way. They’re placing American flags at each grave within the cemetery. The flags commemorate the deceased soldiers, who made the ultimate sacrifice in serving their country. In total, there are over 260,000 graves at Arlington. Soldiers will place a flag at each of the graves during the annual event. Since its founding, Arlington National Cemetery has become the largest final resting place for soldiers and veterans in the country.

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

