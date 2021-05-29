PHOTO: Soldiers Place Flags at Over 260,000 Headstones at Arlington Cemetery in Moving Ceremony Ahead of Memorial Day

Soldiers at the Arlington National Cemetery are preparing for Memorial Day in a moving way. They’re placing American flags at each grave within the cemetery. The flags commemorate the deceased soldiers, who made the ultimate sacrifice in serving their country. In total, there are over 260,000 graves at Arlington. Soldiers will place a flag at each of the graves during the annual event. Since its founding, Arlington National Cemetery has become the largest final resting place for soldiers and veterans in the country.