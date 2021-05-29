Cancel
Public Safety

DNR Weekly Conservation Officer Report

By staff reports pilotnews@pilotindependent.com
The Pilot-Independent
 26 days ago

CO Mark Mathy (Cass Lake) primarily checked anglers and boaters. Walleye fishing was good this past week. A TIP call of a possible overlimit of crappies was investigated. ATV and AIS activity was also worked. Enforcement action was taken for extra lines, fishing in a closed area, possessing fillets of fish on a special regulation lake, and an AIS violation.

