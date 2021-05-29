Cancel
Denver, CO

Every Restaurant Opening and Closing This Week

By Molly Martin
Westword
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Palace Arms inside the Brown Palace Hotel & Spa just reopened with its first-ever female executive chef at the helm. If this week is any indication, we're in for a busy summer of bar and restaurant openings. In Boulder, the team behind Arcana reopened the space with a brand-new concept, Supermoon, described on its Facebook page as "an Asian-inspired restaurant with a focus on events, unique programming, and nightlife." New York-style bagels also arrived in Boulder, when Rosenberg's Bagels & Delicatessen opened a location on The Hill in the town where owner Joshua Pollack first conceived of what would become an East Coast-inspired eatery empire.

