Theology in the Trenches: ‘Like A Well Oiled Machine’

The Big Bang is a theoretical explanation of creation. It is founded on the premise that creation began circa 13.8 billion years ago. According to the theory, the Big Bang was triggered by an incredibly violent explosion emanating from an infinitely dense singularity (single point). From thence all matter and energy were catapulted as a seismic ripple which continues to expand at an ever accelerating clip into a unfathomably vast cosmos seemingly without terminus. What was the source of this finite singularity capable of helter-skelter spewing totality into infinity? What were the enigmatic constituents which could facilitate this? If the singularity was dense to the point of total saturation, how could it escape its own gravity? What lies beyond dimensions of time and space? The answers may lie in subatomic particles having mass conjoined with massless photon energy. According to quantum dynamics, subatomic particles and energy interact with wave-particle duality. They hopscotch in a coincidence of particles and energy.