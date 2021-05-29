Cancel
Brentford vs Swansea LIVE: Brentford promoted - Championship play-off final result and reaction

By Michael Jones
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 16 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qksa7_0aFQJoOL00

Brentford take on Swansea at Wembley Stadium in the Championship play-off final looking to book their place in next season’s Premier League .

The heartache of last year’s final, with Fulham edging out their London rivals 2-1 thanks to a double from Joe Bryan, sets up a redemption story for Thomas Frank’s side in what is known as ‘The Richest Game in Football’.

And the Danish coach believes last year’s experience, despite being negative, will boost their chances of finally jumping up to English football’s top tier: "I think it is a plus - how big a plus you don't really know. That experience from being there last year will help in a way, but it is not like we are suddenly 20% better. It might help in the decisive moments. It will be a tight game which will go down to the finest of margins. It is very important we do everything we can to be brave and make sure that when we look back we do not regret anything."

While Swans head coach Steve Cooper insists promotion “would mean everything” for the Welsh club: "The club has been there before, long before I was here, and that journey was a special one. Then it was taken away through relegation, the club has had to re-establish itself with a different identity and rebuild. We've got to this last game of the season and given ourselves a 50-50 chance of winning. It's something we've got to really go for. It would mean everything to the city and everything to the club, and everyone's aware of that. It's a massive motivation for us to get the job done."

Follow live minute-by-minute updates from Wembley Stadium with analysis and reaction from this huge match:

Related
Premier LeagueTribal Football

Brentford insist Ivan Toney not for sale

Brentford insist Ivan Toney is not for sale after securing Premier League promotion. Former Newcastle striker Toney has been linked with a move away this season. But Brentford's co-director of football Rasmus Ankerson told Sky Sports: "Ivan has done amazingly this season and if we hadn't have gone up then there would have been lots of Premier League interest in him.
Premier LeagueTribal Football

Brentford boss Frank: This squad can handle Prem demands

Brentford boss Thomas Frank insists there'll be no huge changes to his promotion winning squad this summer. The west London club are finalising their transfer plans after they secured Premier League promotion with a 2-0 win over Swansea in the Championship Play-off Final at Wembley on Saturday. Promotion is worth...
Premier LeagueYardbarker

Mark Halsey column: Chris Kavanagh called the Championship play-off final right… but fellow English refs must emulate Antonio Mateu Lahoz if they want to go deep at Euro 2020

In the Championship play-off final, there were two key decisions that referee, Chris Kavanagh, got exactly right. The first half penalty where Freddie Woodman brought down Bryan Mbeumo, and Jay Fulton’s 65th-minute red card for Swansea. Woodman made contact with Mbeumo, and the resulting penalty was absolutely the right call....
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Tim Krul, Max Aaron and Grant Hanley among SIX Norwich City players named in the PFA Championship team of the season...Brentford Striker Ivan Toney is also chosen

Norwich's domination of the 2020/21 Championship season was highlighted by having six players named in the PFA Championship team of the year. The Canaries sealed an instant return to the Premier League in style, finishing six points clear at the top of the table with 97 points. Goalkeeper Tim Krul,...
Premier LeagueTribal Football

Brentford targets Colombia international Gabriel Fuentes

Brentford are eyeing South American transfer market for their first Premier League signing. The Sun says the Bees will target Colombia international Gabriel Fuentes from Atletico Junior. Regular left-back Rico Henry was named in the Championship Team of the Year despite missing the last 15 games of the regular season...
SoccerPosted by
The Independent

England vs Romania LIVE: Euro 2020 friendly result and reaction today

Follow all the action as England host Romania in their final Euro 2020 warm-up friendly at the Riverside Stadium. Gareth Southgate’s side defeated Austria 1-0 in their first warm-up game earlier this week, with Bukayo Saka scoring his maiden England goal. However, the victory was overshadowed by the late injury suffered by Trent Alexander-Arnold which will rule him out of the tournament, while Saka is also set to miss out tonight having picked up a less serious knock. Southgate will need to decide who to call up in Alexander-Arnold’s place, with the six remaining players trimmed from the provisional squad now having a last chance to stake their claim. In more positive news, Jordan Henderson is set to make his first appearance since February after returning to full training. “The last two, three days training have been a lot more positive for him [Henderson],” Southgate said. “He’s been visibly happier within himself and that’s a positive sign.” Furthermore, Chelsea, Manchester City and Manchester United’s players will be available to feature, having missed out against Austria due to their participation in European finals at club level. Follow all the action live below.Read more:Fans boo as England and Romania take the knee
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Brentford's play-off hero Emiliano Marcondes attracting interest from several clubs in Europe after the midfielder left the Bees at the end of his contract

Play-off hero Emiliano Marcondes is attracting interest from clubs in England, France and Germany after the midfielder left Brentford at the end of his contract. The 26-year-old Dane netted the second goal as Brentford beat Swansea 2-0 to earn promotion to the Premier League last month. Marcondes was named man...