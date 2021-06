Entering the postseason, the Colorado Avalanche were viewed as one of the top contenders to win the Stanley Cup. So far, they are more than living up to those expectations. After sweeping the St. Louis Blues in the first round, the Avs have taken a 2-0 lead over the Vegas Golden Knights in the second round. Colorado routed Vegas in Game 1, winning 7-1. In Game 2, it pulled out a 3-2 victory in overtime. Both of those games came on the Avalanche's home ice, so they will be heading on the road for Games 3 and 4.