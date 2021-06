Georgie White made her last trip through the Grand Canyon in 1991, just before her 80th birthday, dressed in a full-body leopard print leotard. Her first Grand Canyon river trip looked a little different. In June of 1945 she hiked into the lower canyon six miles above Diamond Creek and swam nearly 60 miles to Lake Mead with Harry Aleson, who would become a legendary river runner in his own right. They wore tennis shoes, nylon jackets and bulky kapok life jackets, and each carried a malt tin packed with provisions—hard candy, powdered coffee, and dehydrated soup. The river swept them into all the way down to the lake, where Georgie emerged on the fourth day with a river-running obsession that would last the rest of her life.