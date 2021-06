Home » Genshin Impact » How to Invite Companions to Serenitea Pot Genshin Impact. The question of how to invite companions to Serenitea Pot in Genshin Impact has been a burning topic among the player base ever since the 1.6 summer update dropped. As you might have gathered by now, the game now lets you bring companions into your realm and kinda live with you. I mean, they really just sorta stand there and you can talk to them if you want to. Still, it’s a neat option. However, they don’t tell you how the system works. Well, if they won’t, we will in this guide.